Bandits beat Gasparillo farmer with his own cutlass

A Gasparillo farmer was beaten with his own cutlass during a robbery at his garden on November 9.

The 44-year-old farmer was tending to his crops at his farm in Bonne Aventure with his son and an employee around 7 am when two attackers approached.

A man, holding a gun, announced a robbery while the other, a Spanish-speaking man, looked on.

The gunman ordered the farmers to hand over their belongings.

The suspects tied up the farmer, searched him and took his wallet and $2,550 in cash.

The bandits then picked up his cutlass and hit him several times before grabbing a bag of garlic worth $150, two bottles of honey valued at $280 and the keys for his truck. The bandits also stole a solar camera valued at $2,000, and a Samsung cellphone worth $1,500.

They then walked off and escaped along a nearby road.

Police have a description of the suspects and enquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in Laventille continue to investigate the theft of a chainsaw, weed wackers, and other gardening tools and equipment from the Spree Simon Co-op Society.

The door of the storeroom at the Co-op Society’s Picton Road, Laventille premises was locked on November 5, around 7.30 pm.

On November 6, it was discovered the door’s lock had been tampered with. An employee saw the padlock was broken, went in and realised several items were missing.

Police were told bandits stole two weed wackers with a total value of $10,500, two garden hoses, a roll of weed-wacker string, and another weed wacker and a chainsaw given through a grant from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.