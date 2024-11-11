2024 Remembrance Day Parade: Through a lens

Members of the protective services at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park, Port of Spain. November 10. Held annually, the ceremony honours those who served and fell during World Wars I and II (1914-18 and 1939-45). - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MEMORIAL Park, Port of Spain was filled on November 10 as hundreds gathered to observe the 2024 Remembrance Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony. Held annually, the ceremony honours those who served and fell during World Wars I and II (1914-18 and 1939-45).

The parade, which began just after 10 am, saw the Red Cross and several arms of the protective services participate, including Defence Force, police, prison service, fire service, Coast Guard and Air Guard.

A total of 42 wreaths were laid at the base of the Cenotaph during the ceremony before its midday end. President Christine Kangaloo, the Prime Minister, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher were among the top-ranking public officials paying their respects on the day alongside mayors and other foreign ambassadors.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended the event and captured these images.

