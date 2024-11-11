N Touch
2024 Remembrance Day Parade: Through a lens

Members of the protective services at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park, Port of Spain. November 10. Held annually, the ceremony honours those who served and fell during World Wars I and II (1914-18 and 1939-45). - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MEMORIAL Park, Port of Spain was filled on November 10 as hundreds gathered to observe the 2024 Remembrance Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony. Held annually, the ceremony honours those who served and fell during World Wars I and II (1914-18 and 1939-45).

The parade, which began just after 10 am, saw the Red Cross and several arms of the protective services participate, including Defence Force, police, prison service, fire service, Coast Guard and Air Guard.

A total of 42 wreaths were laid at the base of the Cenotaph during the ceremony before its midday end. President Christine Kangaloo, the Prime Minister, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher were among the top-ranking public officials paying their respects on the day alongside mayors and other foreign ambassadors.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended the event and captured these images.

Several arms of the protective services participated, including the Defence Force, police, prison service, fire service, Coast Guard and Air Guard. The Cadet Force and Red Cross also took part. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Memorial Park, Port of Spain was filled on November 10 as hundreds gathered to observe the 2024 Remembrance Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony. The parade began just after 10 am, and there was a moment of silence to pay respect to those who fell during the wars. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Spectators line the streets for the Remembrance Day parade outside Memorial Park, Port of Spain on November 10. Members of the public were not allowed into the park for security reasons. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

J'Rell Ellis, nine, records the parade on his camera at  Memorial Park, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Members of the Defence Force band perform at the Remembrance Day parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne arrives at the Remembrance Day parade in Memorial Park, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

US Ambassador Candace Bond arrives at the Remembrance Day parade at Memorial Park, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister and his wife Sharon arrive at Memorial Park, Port of Spain. November 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister and his wife Sharon  at the Remembrance Day ceremony, which honours those who served during World Wars I and II. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

President Christine Kangaloo lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park, Port of Spain. November 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister  lays a wreath at the Cenotaph. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

President Christine Kangaloo smiles at members of the Girl Guides as she leaves the Remembrance Day ceremony. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Japan Ambassador Yutaka Matsubara lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister adjusts the hat of a member of the Girl Guides as he leaves the Remembrance Day cceremony. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister  and his wife Sharon leave the Remembrance Day ceremony. A total of 42 wreaths were laid and a prayer was said to commemorate the event. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

