West Indies suffer eight-wicket loss as Salt powers England to win in first T20

England’s Phil Salt celebrates scoring a century against West Indies during the first T20 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November. 9. - AP PHOTO

PHIL Salt powered a superb century to take England to a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20, on November 9, at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

After a disappointing defeat in the one-day international series, Salt struck an unbeaten 103 on the island he used to call home as England cruised to a pursuit of 183.

It was the opener’s third T20 hundred for England - all three of which have come against West Indies in the past 12 months.

He crashed his first 50 runs in just 25 balls as England took 73 from the first six overs for the loss of only Will Jacks for 17.

Captain Jos Buttler was sensationally caught for a golden duck on his return to the side after four months out injured but Salt continued, dropping down the gears with the required run-rate under control, as England pulled off the highest T20 chase at the Kensington Oval with 19 balls to spare.

Jacob Bethell, another with Bajan roots, finished unbeaten on 58 from 36 balls alongside Salt, in the process becoming the youngest man to hit a T20 fifty for England aged 21.

Earlier, West Indies made their imposing total in remarkable fashion, reaching 183-9 despite falling to 18-3 and 117-8.

They managed a further 65 runs in the last 5.2 overs after the eighth wicket fell, with number ten Gukadesh Motie, who later produced the stunning catch to dismiss Buttler, flogging 33 from 14 balls.

That came as England lost their grip despite a strong start to the innings, with Saqib Mahmood taking 4-34 and Adil Rashid 3-32.

The second of five T20s begins on November 10 at the same ground.

England will wait on the fitness of Reece Topley, who left the field visibly emotional after jarring his knee midway through his third over - the latest blow to a bowler who has had a cruel run of injuries throughout his career.