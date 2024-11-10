T&TEC workers protest outside Gonzales' house

Disgruntled T&TEC workers during their protest at East Lakes, Tumpuna Road on November 8. - Photo courtesy OWTU

ELECTRICITY workers took their protest outside one of the homes of Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales at Arima, on November 8.

The aggrieved workers, led by Ancel Roget president general of their representing Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU), gathered outside the house at East Lakes, Tumpuna Road, which was occupied by tenants.

Roget advised the tenants to inform their landlord of their visit. Gonzales is the line minister for TT Electricity Commission.

In response to a WhatsApp message seeking comment, Gonzales said, “No comment on that matter. I wish all of them the best.”

On October 24, workers staged simultaneous protests across the country to highlight issues affecting the company and its workers, such as wages, staff shortages, and filling vacancies with contracted workers, including retirees who have returned as contractors.

In response to the workers' action, the company in a statement on October 25 said, "T&TEC wishes to once again assure the public that it will do everything in its power to ensure that the country continues to receive a safe and reliable supply of electricity without any disruptions."

Roget said the action by the workers was "legal, lawful, peaceful picket on their own time."

T&TEC workers are essential workers and are prohibited from taking industrial action.

“I am in no way, shape or form going to indicate we are going to break the law, but there comes a time when enough is enough and we could only take so much,” he said

“We can very well come to the breaking point, where whatever happens, they (T&TEC management, board, line minister and government) would be responsible.”

He also reminded that it was approaching Christmas time where homes and trees are well lit, thanks to T&TEC workers.

Roget said workers were risking lives and limbs daily in providing a service to the country in spite of their many challenges, including stalled wage negotiations.

He recalled Gonzales boast about T&TEC workers being essential when they assisted Caribbean neighbours affected by hurricanes and storms.

“We are calling on the line minister to ensure the negotiating team come back to the table and put a decent offer worth the union’s consideration and reflect the input of the workers on a daily basis.

“If they are an essential service, treat them as such. They were awarded zero, zero, zero for the collective bargaining period 2015-2017. To date, they have been offered nothing for the current period. So, the negotiation is stalled.”

Roget told picketing workers from Arima, Port of Spain, Central and South Trinidad that they will continue to voice their discontent.