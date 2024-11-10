Three teens shot on Ariapita Avenue

- File photo

POLICE are investigating an early-morning shooting on Ariapita Avenue on November 10 that left three people injured.

Around 6.05 am, a group of people were liming outside a bar at the corner of Ariapita Avenue and Alberto Street.

A gunman approached the group and fired several shots at them.

When the smoke cleared, three teenagers, two girls and one boy, were left nursing gunshot wounds.

The boy was shot in the buttocks while one girl was shot in her ankle and the other victim’s shin was grazed by a bullet.

The trio was taken to hospital where they were warded in a stable condition.

Police are searching for a person of interest in relation to the incident.