Prison officer among three arrested in $19m cocaine seizure
THREE people, including a prison officer, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of more than $19 million worth of cocaine.
On November 7, police received information on two cars said to be transporting drugs. They assembled a team and intercepted both cars on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Grand Bazaar.
Officers searched the cars, a Toyota Corolla and Nissan Bluebird Sylphy, and found a black plastic bag in the trunk of the Corolla.
The bag contained 12 packets of cocaine hydrochloride, a drug which is also used as a local anaesthetic in some medical procedures.
The drugs, weighing 13.8 kg, have an estimated street value of $19,236,096.
The prison officer was arrested alongside a 19-year-old man and 35-year-old man, both from Fyzabad.
Investigations are ongoing.
