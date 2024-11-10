Prison officer among three arrested in $19m cocaine seizure

- File photo

THREE people, including a prison officer, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of more than $19 million worth of cocaine.

On November 7, police received information on two cars said to be transporting drugs. They assembled a team and intercepted both cars on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Grand Bazaar.

Officers searched the cars, a Toyota Corolla and Nissan Bluebird Sylphy, and found a black plastic bag in the trunk of the Corolla.

The bag contained 12 packets of cocaine hydrochloride, a drug which is also used as a local anaesthetic in some medical procedures.

The drugs, weighing 13.8 kg, have an estimated street value of $19,236,096.

The prison officer was arrested alongside a 19-year-old man and 35-year-old man, both from Fyzabad.

Investigations are ongoing.