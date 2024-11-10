Ex-SSA head challenges dismissal from spy agency

Former SSA director retired Major Roger Best. -

FORMER Strategic Services Agency (SSA) director retired Major Roger Best is challenging his dismissal from the elite spy agency in May.

His attorneys filed a constitutional motion on November 7.

Best’s motion seeks declarations that his rights were breached. Six declarations are being sought and he also wants compensation for loss of income and the attack on his rights.

Best was sent on immediate administrative leave on March 2.

He and 27 other SSA operatives were summarily dismissed between March and May based on the contents of a confidential Special Branch report reviewed by the National Security Council (NSC), which is chaired by the prime minister.

Best was arrested on May 16, and in a media release on May 18, Hinds revealed a Cabinet decision that advised the acting President to “terminate the appointment of Major (Ret’d) Roger Best as director of the SSA with immediate effect.”

After he was sent on administrative leave, Dr Rowley cited an impending threat to national security as the reason for this decision.

In a later statement, Rowley claimed state agencies had become one with criminal elements. On July 3, he said the audit by Phillips-Spencer found the agency was being run under the influence of a religious cult comprising highly-trained military operators on a treasonous mission to overthrow the Government.

Best said, “To hear a Prime Minister stand in Parliament and say that I was part of a plot to overthrow the government is more than any man should be made to bear.”

He said his 35 years of serving Trinidad and Tobago is tarnished and it is “nearly impossible” to get employment. He also contends he has been “blacklisted”.

Best, who became SSA director in October 2019, said he received “positive” reports on strategic intelligence-gathering activities for his first three years at the agency.

“As the director of the SSA, I held a significant role as a principal advisor for the National Security Council (NSC) on matters of intelligence.

“This position was not just a title but a crucial role that allowed me to provide insights and recommendations that shaped our national security strategies.”

Best said he diligently and with alacrity pursued a directive by the Prime Minister, as chairman of the NSC, to ensure the SSA had sufficient manpower and resources to assist other national security agencies.

“There has been irreparable damage to my reputation…”

He said he was sent on leave pending an investigation but has not seen a report on it or respond to it and was fired without being told.

Before filing his constitutional claim, Best sought answers on his dismissal in a freedom of information request. When he did not get a response, he approached the High Court.

That matter has since been resolved.

On November 8, Justice Joan Charles permitted him to withdraw his judicial review application against the National Security Minister where he wanted answers on his dismissal.

Senior Counsel Rishi Dass said certain documents were provided to the retired major and there was an agreement to withdraw the leave application.

“There is an agreement the matter does not need to go further.”

He also said Best’s bill of costs for $9,871.88 was approved.

Best’s attorney Arden Williams confirmed the agreed position.

“It is now academic given that what we had sought we have actually received.”

Charles said she was pleased by the agreed position and made the cost order after allowing Best to withdraw his application.

Attorneys Raphael Adjodhia and Adana Hosang represented the minister in the matter before Justice Charles.

Attorneys Arden Williams, Mariah Ramrattan and Don-Marie Adolphe are representing Best.