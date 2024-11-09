THA tourism secretary: Tobago on world's radar

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris, left, and Tobago Hotel and Tourism Agency president Alpha Lorde, with the Lonely Planet award, at World Travel Market, London. -

SECRETARY of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said Tobago is on the world's radar as one of the premier tourism destinations, after Trinidad and Tobago was named by Lonely Planet magazine as one of the top ten countries to visit in 2025.

The award was presented to TT at World Travel Market (WTM), which ended on November 7 at ExCel London, England.

In a video posted on social media by the Tobago Tourism Agency on November 7, Burris said, "Lonely Planet is one of those publications that is followed by millions of persons around the world. If you make top ten Lonely Planet, it means you are a destination on the radar."

She said the recognition shows that the work of her division is bearing fruit and Tobago is now a place to watch for.

"It means that the discerning traveller who is looking at Lonely Planet, who has never seen or heard about TT, now has the opportunity to learn about the destination, and not just learn about the destination – they need to come and experience it themselves."

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who led the Tobago contingent, said the world is paying attention to what the THA is doing.

"These awards really reaffirm that we are going along the right trajectory and we are doing the right things, and in fact we are marketing the island well. The beautiful thing about Tobago is we're not trying to become a large island, we're not trying to be who we are not; just simply being the best at what we do.

"And by being our best selves, we are essentially saying to the world: just coming to Tobago will afford you the best vacation possible, and it will be unlike any other. Come to Tobago because it really is beyond ordinary."

Augustine said there is tremendous value at WTM as the THA can have direct conversations with many global tourism stakeholders.

Augustine said he spoke to representatives of British Airways about arrangements for the upcoming winter and summer seasons. "WTM presents an opportunity to have tons of conversations without having to fly to each business individually," he said.

Burris said the Tobago team exhibited alongside its Trinidad contingent at a co-branded stand.

"Basically making the statement that Trinidad and Tobago are stronger together, better together, showcasing the best that both has to offer."

Meanwhile, not everyone was pleased with Tobago's presentation at WTM.

Former Tobago Performing Arts Company CEO Elvis Radgman posted on his Facebook page a clip from the Tobago stand showing a man singing about ways a woman can trap a husband, while a bare-footed man in a suit and top hat did a jig alongside a bélé dancer.

Radgman said, "There is no disrespect intended toward my cultural flag bearers, but is this really how Tobago is represented at the world's largest tourism expo? A better-curated experience and presentation are necessary on such global stages. I am disappointed. Who decided that this was the best way to showcase the island? If you saw this presentation, would it inspire you to travel eight to ten hours to Tobago?"

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris posted on Facebook that he has noticed Visit Trinidad announcing additional flights from Dutch airline KLM to Trinidad, and that Air Canada will be returning in May 2025.

"Meanwhile, TTAL and the THA have been silent," he said. "The reality is, while the region is advancing, Tobago has fallen way behind over the last three years. It’s time for action, leadership, and vision from those in charge. We can no longer afford to wait."