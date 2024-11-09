Sport ministry allocates $1m for Special Olympics TT: A push for equity

Inspector Jerome Jagroop-Oxford, from left, Special Olympic athletes Lorena Singh and Joshua Maynard; Mile Hamilton, Special Olympics North America; Special Olympic athlete Joshua St Andrew; SOTT and local organising committee chairman Major David Benjamin; Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Minister of Sport and Community Development; and Douglas Alexander, Lions Club International Foundation member gather together at the end of the torch run at the Lions Cultural Centre , Port of Spain for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics on November 8. The torch run is to create public awareness. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis is championing the push for equity and inclusivity in sport for people with intellectual disabilities.

At the November 8 Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative Beach Games opening ceremony, Cudjoe-Lewis unveiled plans for TT to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Special Olympics International and a welcomed allocation of $1m for Special Olympics TT (SOTT) for the current fiscal year 2024-2025.

“In this fiscal year, in support of this initiative, and the other initiatives of SOTT, the Government has allocated roughly TT $1m,” she said at the Lions Cultural Centre in Woodbrook.

“We are working with Special Olympics towards signing the MOU joining the global coalition for inclusive education. This partnership reaffirms our Government’s commitment and belief in equity, inclusion and opportunities for all.”

Cudjoe-Lewis was elated that TT could host the first edition of the games and said TT has been growing leaps and bounds regarding inclusivity in sport.

“We’ll be expanding our sport programmes to partner with schools with disabilities, introducing them to mainstream sport.

“This year our inclusive sport coaching and leadership workshop equipped over 40 practitioners, both in Trinidad and Tobago, with the skills to lead adaptive sport, reinforcing on education to build a diverse, accessible and inclusive sporting environment for all,” Cudjoe-Lewis said.

After her feature address, Cudjoe-Lewis declared the games officially open.

The two-day beach games event gets under way in both Trinidad and Tobago on November 9 with six sports being contested by over 130 athletes from 13 countries throughout the region.

Athletes will vie for top honours in beach cricket, beach soccer, beach bocce, beach volleyball, open water swim and aquathlon.

At the ceremony, the traditional games’ torch (torch of hope) was lit to announce the event’s opening.

Scores of athletes, coaches and officials from multiple country delegations were present to witness the torch lighting despite some countries having to leave mid-ceremony to catch their respective flights to Tobago, for opening day action.

On November 9, beach cricket and beach bocce begin from 9 am at Maracas Bay in Trinidad, with beach soccer from 1 pm.

At the Buccoo Facility in Courland, Tobago, the open water swim and beach volleyball get under way from 9 am.

On November 10, beach bocce and beach soccer continue at Maracas from 9 am while the aquathlon and beach volleyball begin in Courland at the same time.

The closing ceremony will be held on the same day at Lions Cultural Centre from 6.30 pm.

Special Olympics chief global government relations officer Shawn Ferguson said the games is not only about celebrating athletic achievement, but the spirit of inclusion and unity that embodies the Special Olympics movement.

He was thrilled to acknowledge discussions with the sports ministry about TT joining the Special Olympics global coalition for inclusion.

“We look forward to welcoming you (TT) in the coming days, this Government and this country into the global community of nations that are supporting Special Olympics.

“Unify the schools programming, inclusive education from sport which we’ve seen around the world changing lives not only for students with intellectual disability, but students without intellectual disabilities. We hope to be able to formalise that in the coming days. We want this country involved in our discussions with the rest of the world as we grow this movement,” he said.

Additionally, SOTT and local organising committee chairman Major David Benjamin said this event is a pivotal one for SOTT.

“We’ve walked this path for the past two years. A dream that has come to reality.”

Major Benjamin also celebrated Tobagonian Kevin Kester Edwards who played an integral role in getting special athletes recognised locally, and who now works for Special Olympics International.

“Kevin’s story chronicles essence of determination and striving towards success,” Benjamin added.

Also bringing remarks were Lions Club International Foundation member Douglas Alexander and Digital TT CEO Penny Gomez, who both recognised the contributions of SOTT longstanding patron Zalayhar Hassanali.

The athlete’s oath was read by Shawn Winchester, coaches’ oath by Tehili Sealy, volunteer’s oath by Shanice Edwards and official’s oath by Siana Bagoo.