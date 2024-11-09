Port of Spain business owners want solutions to crime, illegal vending

Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

BUSINESS OWNERS along Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, are calling on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the city police to implement permanent solutions to the ongoing parking issues caused by illegal vending and crime.

They are asking for officers to be stationed at well-known hotspots and key exit routes used by criminals after they commit crimes.

Gregory Aboud, head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA), spoke on behalf of the business community during a meeting with the TTPS police Port of Spain Division, held at the Chinese Business Association headquarters on Charlotte Street on November 6.

The meeting was initiated by Snr Supt Raymond Thom of the Port of Spain Division. Thom, accompanied by Insp Eyan of Central Police, Insp Denish Durga from PoS Operations and ASP Ramesh Soodeen. They listened to business owners share their concerns about security challenges in the area, calling for a more co-ordinated approach to improving safety.

Aboud, while acknowledging everyone needs to earn a living, argued that illegal vending, especially in front of businesses selling similar goods, should be stopped. He said this issue is not new and business owners have raised concerns for many years, yet there has been no permanent solution.

While he thanked the police for their efforts during the Christmas and Carnival seasons, he emphasised the need for long-term solutions to address both illegal vending and "snatchers" operating on Charlotte Street.

Aboud expressed frustration, saying business owners feel they are spinning in circles with no real progress. He questioned whether there was personal bias or a deliberate effort to block legitimate businesses.

“The reality is we’re dealing with an administration that seems to favour certain groups, and that’s why things aren’t being handled fairly."

He urged business owners not to accept the current situation.

Thom, who arrived about 15 minutes late, cited a lack of parking on the street. He stressed the urgent need to curb crime in the city, saying a safe environment is essential for businesses to thrive. He told the group they should feel safe approaching the police without fear if they are victims of crime.

While Thom mentioned that police operations are already in place to enhance safety, he did not provide specific details but told the business owners these efforts would continue, including an existing Christmas safety plan.

Soodeen strongly urged the group to reinstate a prior WhatsApp group chat to help fight crime, saying it can also be used as a tool for both communication and collaboration in finding lasting solutions.

Thom said he would request a meeting with the mayor of Port of Spain and the head of the city police next week to discuss the issues raised by the business group. He said their concerns would be addressed at the meeting and all relevant stakeholders would be engaged in finding concrete solutions to problems affecting the business community and the city at large.

He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts and said his team is working closely with other law-enforcement agencies to meet growing demands. Despite resource constraints, he said additional support would be sought.

On specific security measures, Thom said the police are focusing on high-risk areas, using crime statistics to strategically deploy officers. He also addressed a claim from a business owner about a robbery at a mini-mart on George Street on November 3. As of November 6, the business had not been visited by officers, despite the owner providing a report and video footage.

Durga told the group he would look into the matter further. Thom and Durga both urged business owners to ensure their security systems are functioning properly, particularly CCTV cameras. They highlighted the importance of positioning cameras in areas where valuables are stored, saying many businesses have cameras that are either malfunctioning or poorly placed.

In addition to cameras, they recommended other security measures, such as alarm systems, to deter crime.

Thom said some issues, such as municipal regulations, may fall outside the police's control, but the TTPS would continue to play an active role in driving change and working with business owners to improve safety.

A senior officer from the city police department also addressed the group, outlining several challenges the department is facing. He said the force is severely understaffed, with only four officers available to handle the city's needs.

He said vending is permitted only from Thursday-Saturday and expressed frustration with the department's inability to enforce rules effectively owing to limited resources, particularly a lack of vehicles. This shortage, he said, makes it difficult for officers to respond in a timely manner.

Despite ongoing campaigns to curb illegal vending, he said vendors are often aware when city police operations are likely to occur and take measures to avoid detection. Even when tips are received, offenders typically manage to disappear before officers can arrive.

He also raised concerns about handling confiscated goods, citing a slow legal process, which he said often results in vendors being fined small amounts, typically between $100 and $250, and they return to the streets the same day.

This cycle of fines and returns, he said, undermines enforcement efforts and raises questions about the effectiveness of the current system in deterring repeat offenders.

