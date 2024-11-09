One man dead, another injured in Laventille shooting

ONE man is dead and another injured following a shooting in Laventille on November 8.

Officers from the Besson Street Police Station are investigating the fatal incident, which occurred around 8.45 pm.

Reports say officers on patrol responded to a report of a body found along Claris Clarke Terrace, Laventille. Upon arrival, they found Shaquille John, a 24-year-old labourer, of John Street, Laventille.

John was dressed in a dark green jersey, black three-quarter pants and a pair of slippers.

He had gunshot wounds to the upper part of his body.

Earlier, around 7.40 pm, a 52-year-old man saw two men holding guns running through the street. Shortly after, he heard several gunshots and was shot in his left leg.

The victim was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital by a resident where he was treated for his injuries. He is reported to be in a stable condition.

Crime scene investigators processed the area and recovered several pieces of evidence, including 20 9mm spent shell casings, five .40 calibre spent shell casings and one blue hat.

Police are treating the shooting as gang-related and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information which can help solve the crimes.