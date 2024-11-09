Illogical calls on electorate

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The illogical and strident calls by both party officials and their adherents constrain me to demand that they should exercise greater rigour in thinking with respect to this issue.

Logically, one assumes that political parties aim to reflect both the will and aspirations of the electorate. While doing so, presumably they actively seek the support and identify with the aspirations of the wider electorate. Any issue that can potentially affect both policies and governance must therefore properly constitute the electorate's business.

Respectfully, may I be informed on what basis are calls being made by officials and/or adherents that any individual member of the electorate should "keep out of we business?"

By simply applying common sense and some measure of rigour to logic, one must strongly reject such an absurd proposition.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail