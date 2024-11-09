Americans voted for better future

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, on November 6. AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: Why am I not surprised that the people of the US have chosen a different but known former president and his party to lead them through the next four years.

My feeling is that the same people who voted the current government into power, seeing how it mismanaged the economy, didn’t stick to its promises, inflated petrol prices, and created a situation at the borders, etc, saw it fit to vote for the Republican candidate in the hope of a better future.

They hope that the incoming government will do better in managing the economy, will put the necessary systems to control inflation, and will institute a holistic approach to control illegal immigration at all the borders.

I am sure our local government officials on both sides of Parliament have taken note.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin