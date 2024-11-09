387 public officials fail to file integrity forms

Symon de Nobriga, Minister in the OPM Communications, is among 387 public officials who the Integrity Commission says has failed to file a declaration of earnings and properties for 2023. -

SOME 387 public officials have failed to file a declaration of their earnings and properties over the past three years, said a press ad by the Integrity Commission on November 8.

To curb corruption, the Integrity in Public Life Act requires public officials to each file an annual declaration of their income, assets and liabilities for viewing by the commission, plus a statement of registrable interests for public viewing.

The ad said that for 2021, some six public officials had declarations still outstanding. Some 56 people still owed declarations for 2022.

Notably, some 325 officials have not filed for 2023, the ad said.

Heading the list of non-declarants were 25 active members of Parliament from both Houses and of all political hues.

These include five elected government MPs – Stephen Mc Clashie, Foster Cummings, Symon de Nobriga, Keith Scotland and Roger Monroe.

Four non-compliant opposition MPs were Khadijah Ameen, Michelle Benjamin, Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Dinesh Rambally.

Five government senators have not filed – Allyson West, Randall Mitchell, Donna Cox, Muhammad Ibrahim and Hassel Bacchus.

Opposition senator Jayanti Lutchmedial is yet to file, as are independent senators Deoroop Teemal and Prof Gerard Hutchinson.

Past/temporary senators still due to file are Evans Welch, Josh Drayton, Dominic Smith, Ndale Young, Harvey Borris, Karunaa Bisramsingh, Dr Carson Charles and Francis Lewis.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) featured eight members who had not filed.

These include Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

In 2022, Augustine was named among the non-compliant officials for that year, but his name was off the list for that period in the new list.

Other THA officials who failed to declare for 2023 were: Secretary for Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard; Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James; Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett; Assistant Secretary of Tourism Niall George; Assistant Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Megan Morrison; and Minority Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit.

Responding to questions from Newsday about his con-compliance, Morris said, “Since assuming public office in 2015, I have consistently met my obligations under the Integrity in Public Life Act. Regarding the current list, I am in active communication with the Integrity Commission and working to resolve this delay. The required documents will be submitted shortly.”

Newsday tried to contact Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for comment on November 8, but he did not respond to a call and WhatsApp message up to press time.

Also not yet filing were several elected councillors and appointed aldermen in many local government corporations, including past or present leaders.

Eight people on Arima Borough Council have not yet filed for 2023. Some nine members of Chaguanas Borough Corporation did not file.

The 15 members of Diego Martin Regional Corporation not filing in 2023 included mayor Akeliah Glasgow.

At Point Fortin Borough Corporation, the non-declarants included mayor Clyde James and his predecessor, Saleema Thomas.

Nine non-declarants at Port of Spain City Corporation included former mayor Joel Martinez.

Four people did not declare at San Fernando City Corporation, five at San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (including former chairman Anthony Roberts) and four at Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

Newsday called five elected government MPs, of whom only Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga answered his phone.

He said, “I had some slight delays in getting in getting documentation. I should be getting that by next week and I expect to be able to file shortly.”

On the opposition side, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen was in a meeting but spoke to Newsday.

She said she had begun filing at the commission and so was quite surprised to see her name in the alleged non-compliant list.

“No, no. I filed. They asked me for some additional information, which I had to write letters to the financial institutions to get and that takes some time.

“I made them aware of the dates the institutions gave me for providing the information and they acknowledged that.

“So I am actually very surprised that they put my name in that list because I have complied and they are the ones who asked for additional information which I have sought.”

Ameen said there was a waiting period for anybody requesting information from a financial institution.

“So I am very disappointed that my name is there because I have filed and I have complied.”

