Two Pleasantville men, 18, detained after robbery

- File photo

Police detained two 18-year-old Pleasantville men shortly after they robbed a San Fernando man on Thursday.

The victim told police he was driving his silver Nissan AD wagon along Rushworth Street and stopped at a red light at Cipiero Street around 9.47 pm. Two men jumped into his vehicle – one into the front passenger seat, where he held a screwdriver to the driver's head, and the other in the back seat with a knife.

The driver grabbed his cellphone and jumped out of the wagon. The bandits then drove off in it.

The car was equipped with a GPS tracker and was found at Murli Street, La Romaine.

PC Burke and officers of the Area West CID met the victim and took him to recover the wagon.

But the man spotted the assailants near George Street, La Romaine and pointed them out to the police.

They approached the men, who tried to run away, but were caught. On searching the suspects, the officers found some of the victim's property.

They were arrested and taken to the San Fernando Police Station.