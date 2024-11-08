Time to look at an alternative party

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: TT faces a critical foreign exchange (forex) shortage, which has strained both individuals and businesses alike. After ten years under the PNM and Keith Rowley administration, this shortage has become emblematic of larger systemic issues plaguing our nation.

This administration has presided over a prolonged period of economic hardship, marked by poverty, rampant crime, inequality, and financial scandals. The repeated promises to address these challenges have not materialised, and citizens are left questioning whether their basic needs will be met.

It is time to consider an alternative – the UNC. The UNC has shown a commitment to rebuilding the economy, creating equitable opportunities, and fostering a safer environment.

If we truly wish to save TT from further decline, it is essential to vote for change and put an end to this prolonged mismanagement.

Enough is enough. It is time to remove the PNM and embark on a new path for a more prosperous and just TT.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima