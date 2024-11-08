Media managers: Landscape remains challenging

TTPBA president Douglas Wilson during his address at the TTPBA’s annual dinner and awards held at the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Westmoorings on November 5. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) president Douglas Wilson has said navigating the media landscape remains difficult for the association’s members, especially with the rapid changes of the last three years.

Speaking at the TTPBA’s annual dinner and awards on November 5 at the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Westmoorings, Wilson said contributions in capacities such as technical roles or behind the scenes or in journalism or pioneering programming have contributed to building the local publishing and broadcasting industry.

“But even as we do this, with the rapid changes of the last decade, and I would say particularly the last three years, the transformative impact of the platform technologies of social media and how the market of readers and viewers is engaged, we must surely explore an even wider range of contributions in our considerations.”

He said the role of journalism in the digital era is a huge issue by itself, and the media business model is rumbling, and has not yet settled.

“The dichotomy in news and media could not be wider. One is based on responsible gatekeepers (editors) who make decisions on what to publish and broadcast, and when to do so. One (is based) on seeking truth and presenting for the consumer to make of it what he/she will, while the other (one), well, (is) to influence.”

Wilson said people trusted the gatekeepers behind the media brands and their selection of what constitutes the important news.

“The news is/was dominated by morning papers and the 7pm news as the main gulps in which it was consumed. Now there is no filter, resulting in a market inundated with enormous volume of what we now nebulously refer to as ‘content’ and media on demand.

"And it is not only news, but all programming. As disruptions occur in all aspects of life the current methods displace the previous.”

He said the key role of journalism and media has always been, and remains, as the fourth pillar in a functioning democracy: “In holding accountable those in positions of power, whether governmental, corporate, even religious authority as in the days of yore or otherwise.

"Where is that role to reside? How does it work? Is it with unstructured social media citizens’ journalism egged on, as it is, by its mass public consumption? Or does that prove to be a recipe for social chaos in the fullness of time?

"It is an important question which I have not yet seen addressed.”

Wilson said media organisations soldiered on, providing critical training for their journalists in areas such as artificial intelligence and its relevance in journalism, the impact of deep fake in political reporting: the journalism of verification, ethical elections coverage and journalistic treatment of criminal coverage.

Sagicor vice president, insurance operations, Dexter McKnight said the media landscape is undergoing profound transformation.

“With the rapid rise of digital platforms, changing consumer behaviours, and evolving technologies, the pace of change is relentless. Just as the insurance industry faces the need to innovate to remain relevant in a shifting landscape, so too does the media face an ever-evolving challenge. In a world where information spreads in seconds, both industries have a role to play in helping people navigate uncertainty, build trust, and protect the communities we serve.”

He said the media are the watchdogs and protectors of democracy and their work helps to inform, engage, and empower citizens to make decisions that affect their lives and communities.

“The rapid transformation of media in recent years has had a profound impact on the industry and those who work within it. From the rise of digital platforms to shifting audience expectations and the pressures of a 24/7 news cycle, media professionals today face unprecedented challenges.

"But we need independent, bold and forward-thinking media personnel now more than ever if the industry is to meet and survive the tests that confronts it.”

McKnight said platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have fundamentally changed how news is shared and consumed.

“While they have allowed for faster information dissemination, they’ve also fostered a culture of rapid, bite-sized news consumption. This shift has created a push for media workers to generate and publish content as quickly as possible.

“In today’s media landscape, where algorithms often dictate what we see and hear, the independence and boldness of our most successful journalists and executives play an essential role. You are the ones who dare to disrupt the status quo, challenging conventional narratives and sparking fresh perspectives. You remind us that media isn’t just a mirror of society; it’s a force that can shape society, too.

“In a world of homogenised content, you are disruptors who bring diversity, innovation, and courage even while your industry faces pressures to conform, to give in to the challenges that abound. You remind us of what excellence in journalism looks like - that information should not just entertain or pacify us but push us to grow, to act, to understand more deeply.”

McKnight said while he did not know what the future of either the insurance or media industries would look like, that should not stop either industry from moving forward.

“The answers to those questions of how we evolve, both in media and insurance, while facing the challenges of modern technology and the opportunities and threats that it brings are not easy to find. There will be trials and errors.

“What we do know for certain are the values that lie at the foundation of the work we do – truth, integrity, both sides of the story, facts and timeliness. This must be top of mind as we move forward.”

Awards for Media Excellence were presented to film producer Christopher Laird, journalist Dominic Kalipersad and poet Derron Sandy and the Two Cents Movement.