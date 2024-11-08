Lil Bits celebrates 20 years in music

Shivonne Churche-Isaacs aka lil Bits, performs at her Amplify concert on October 2, at Woodford Cafe, Chaguanas. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Shivonne Churche-Isaacs aka Lil Bits celebrated 20 years in entertainment with her Amplify concert at Woodford Cafe, Chaguanas.

It was her first concert since 2004, and performing before an already energised crowd, continuously hyped by mic man Travis World, she took control on her birthday on October 2.

Opening with an intro by National Philharmonics Orchestra's violinist Nariba Herbert, Lil Bits went into Bump, Crush, Hold Meh and Take All His Money, her earlier parang hit Esta Fiesta, among others. She held the audience's attention and involved them in her presentation.

How has her journey been for the last 20 years?

"I have experienced many artistes come and go. Also experienced the change in what soca sounds like. It has truly evolved. I'm keeping updated with the new sounds, the new producers, new artistes and writers. If you don't, you can end up in a bit of a time warp.

"This is the first show I had in a while. Maybe since the early 2000s. I didn't want to pattern my show after any other artiste. With the same usual lineups. That is why you see Lady Lava and Yung Bredda here. They are the best I've seen in terms of the zess music. They are very talented and they command the stage."

What was noticeable was mainly women of all age groups who came to support. Commenting on this she said:

"I feel appreciated (when I see young and older supporters) because sometimes in the industry, you can feel unappreciated. To see that people know all my songs, word for word, and spend their money for me, is amazing. My mom started with me and many older people appreciated the fact that she started with me and fell in love with that.

"I try to connect with the younger ones and that is why we had the younger artistes performing first. Same way I wanted to be heard when I just started. I hand-picked them myself and they are the future."

Promoter Seon Issacs who is Lil Bits' husband is also her manager. She explains that dynamic:

"Ten years ago that relationship started. It was challenging at the beginning because he was accustomed to managing male artistes and it is a different kettle of fish when it is a woman and your wife," she said with a giggle. "It took some time and he got the hang of it. To be honest, I can't think of anyone who can do the job for me other than him. He doesn't have to question anything about me."

A very promising artiste on the night was Tishana "Tish Official" Stoute, 26, who performed her Sugar, Use Your Tongue and Gimme, all of which got the audience's favour. Stoute, who has been singing since she was six said, "My career is climbing slowly. I'm learning the industry and writing my own material."

Also performing was Trini Baby, who co-produced Bunji Garlin's 2024 Carnival Contract, while young entertainer Sucre and hitmaker Azaria (formerly Flipo) didn't disappoint either. The event was hosted by Jason Williams.