La Romaine fisherman shot

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 53-year-old La Romaine fisherman was hospitalised after he was shot several times on November 7.

Police said around 1.45 pm the fisherman was tending to his boat along South Trunk Road, La Romaine, near Paria Suites, when the two men approached and shot him before running away.

The victim was hit three times. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors told investigators he was stable.

Police are continuing enquiries.