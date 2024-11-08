Family Reading Circle hosts a festive finale

Hazel Lynch -

The Bocas Lit Fest is wrapping up its Family Reading Circle series for 2024 with a holiday celebration featuring stories and music at The Writers Centre.

Among those making presentations are children’s author Hazel Lynch – known for her playful storytelling; Kalifa Mc Alister, author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker who authored the life-skills series Jaya and Jhia, a media release said.

The November 16 event will also feature Christine Cardinez with lively tales for young listeners.

The Angels Music School will perform live Christmas music. Known for its shows and excellence in musical training, the school has been around for over a decade, the release said.

Adults can win prizes, including return flight tickets to Tobago, and a raffle for a holiday hamper. Proceeds will go to the publication of Cardinez’s next children’s songbook, a follow-up to her Zoey’s Song, the release said.

Let’s Read TT will be on hand, bringing its extensive children’s book library for young readers to explore. It will share practical, easy-to-follow tips with parents on how to make read-aloud time at home a joyful daily ritual, so the magic of storytelling can continue well beyond The Writers Centre, the release said.

Paper Based Bookshop will be offering a deal: purchase any two children’s books during the event and get a free copy of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest Children’s Storytelling Caravan Book 8. The latest Book 9 will be available along with other merchandise.