Cop, 20, held for armed robbery in Barrackpore district

- File photo

A 20-year-old police constable has been detained at the Barrackpore Police Station in connection with an armed robbery that took place over a week ago in the district.

The police said the suspect is based at the Praedial Larceny Squad (PLS) at Craignish Village, Princes Town, and has been serving for about six months.

Reports are on October 30, around 6.45 am, three men – two with high-powered guns and the third with a Chinese chopper – ran into a house at Jordan Hill, off Cipero Road, and announced a robbery.

The criminals stole $15,000 and a quantity of jewellery. They tried to steal the victim’s car but encountered difficulties. In their haste to flee, one of the criminals dropped the knife.

Barrackpore police were notified and searched the area but found no suspects. However, they found the knife and processed it for fingerprints, which led to the arrest.

>

The constable surrendered at the station on November 6.

No one else has been arrested.

PLS was established in November 2013 and operates under the purview of the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry.The officers wear similar uniforms to regular police and are tasked with reducing instances of praedial larceny nationwide.

Investigations are ongoing.