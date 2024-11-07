Scorpions, Harpy Eagles grab Super 50 Cup wins

Jamaican Scorpions captain John Campbell. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Jamaica Scorpions clinched their second win in the Regional Super 50 Cup, edging out the Windward Islands Volcanoes by 19 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on November 5.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Scorpions reached 155-4 in 31 overs before rain halted play. Kirk Mckenzie was once again the stand-out batter, scoring an unbeaten 59 from 75 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

Skipper John Campbell contributed a brisk 41 off 49 balls. Darel Cyrus was the pick of the bowlers for the Volcanoes, bagging 2-21 from 5.1 overs.

Set a revised target of 205 from 30 overs, the Volcanoes were bowled out for 186 in 29.3 overs. Captain Sunil Ambris led the charge with a valiant 59, while Shamar Springer and Kavem Hodge scored 37 and 36 respectively.

Marquino Mindley spearheaded Jamaica’s bowling attack, grabbing 4-33 from six overs. Tamarie Redwood and Odean Smith also chipped in with figures of 2-31.

Over at Tarouba, the Guyana Harpy Eagles registered their first victory, defeating the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by eight wickets under the DLS method at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Asked to take the first strike in a match reduced to 41 overs, the Hurricanes were restricted to 139 all out in 34.2 overs.

Captain Rakheem Cornwall top-scored with 36 and Jeremiah Louis contributed 34. Notably, Justin Greaves, who had been in prolific form with three centuries in previous games, made just 27 runs.

Man of the Match Veerasammy Permaul took 3-24 from nine overs, supported by Ashmead Nedd and Nial Smith, who claimed 2-19 and 2-42, respectively.

Guyana comfortably chased down the target, reaching 141-2 in just 27.5 overs. Captain Tevin Imlach anchored the innings with an unbeaten 69 off 76 balls, marking his third fifty of the tournament, and Matthew Nandu scored a solid 50 off 74 balls. CMC

Scores

SCORPIONS 155-4 in 30.1 overs (Kirk McKenzie 59 not out, John Campbell 41, Carlos Brown 25, Jermaine Blackwood 13; Darel Cyrus 2-21).

VOLCANOES 186 in 29.3 overs (Sunil Ambris 59, Shamar Springer 37, Kavem Hodge 36, Dillon Douglas 23; Marquino Mindley 4-33, Odean Smith 2-31, Tamarie Redwood 2-31).