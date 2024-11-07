Sabga III: Ansa an apolitical organisation

CEO of the Ansa McAl group, Anthony N. Sabga III, says the TT-based conglomerate does not involve itself in politics and does everything it can to manage all its stakeholders in whatever international jurisdiction its companies operate in.

Sabga made his position clear on November 6, when approached by Newsday for a comment on the outcome of the US presidential elections, after Ansa McAl announced its acquisition of Cleveland-based company Bleachtech. The announcement of the acquisition was made on November 5 – the day of the US elections.

“We are an apolitical organisation. This is not our first acquisition in the US. We have been present in the US for more than 20 years. We have been there for quite some time. We work with whichever government that is in power to do what is necessary in the service of our customers and the market base.”

On Wednesday, Ansa announced the acquisition of Bleachtech, a high-purity bleach, hydrochloric acid and caustic soda (lye) manufacturing company.

Ansa, in the release, said it acquired the company for US$327 million.

Sabga said the acquisition was completed on November 1 and the company was preparing to make the announcement when the election results came in.

“It is totally coincidental that the announcement (of the acquisition) and the decision of the American people happened on the same day,” he said.

Sabga said the company which has a number of assets in the US, focuses on managing all its stakeholders, including the government of the day.

“Key stakeholders in all the markets in which we operate is the full gambit – from political stakeholders to the customer and also philanthropic and environmental support.

"Every market has actors and players and there is a similar dynamic. You have to manage your stakeholders and ensure that you are affording offering and doing the needful in those places to guarantee your quality, capability and that service level that you are known for.”