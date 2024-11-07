Rowley congratulates US president-elect: Trinidad and Tobago will work with Trump

"I'M BAAAACK": Republican candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He won the elections on Tuesday and will be sworn-in as President on January 20. AP PHOTO - Julia Demaree Nikhinson

THE PRIME MINISTER has led a plethora of local congratulatory messages sent to Donald Trump, hours after the Republican candidate swept the US presidential elections and will be that country's 47th President on January 20.

Even as votes were still being tallied on November 6, a day after Americans cast their votes in one of the most polarising elections in US history, Trump had pulled so far ahead of US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, that there was no mathematical way the results could be overturned.

As of 6 pm on November 6 – with counting still ongoing in three states – Trump had already tallied 294 votes to Harris' 223 votes, meaning even if those votes allocated to the three states went to Harris, she still cannot overhaul's Trump's lead. To win the race to the White House, a candidate must reach the minimum threshold of 270 votes.

Trump first became President in 2016, defeating former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, before himself losing to Joseph Biden in 2020.

Against all odds and against most expectations, given his legal woes which include criminal convictions and pending criminal cases, Trump rode on the votes of tens of millions of Americans discontented with Biden's stewardship and the state of the US economy and was swept back into the halls of power.

ROWLEY'S LETTER

A release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs stated that Dr Rowley had penned a letter to Trump congratulating him on behalf of the people and Government of this country. The PM also reiterated TT's willingness to work with Trump and his in-coming administration.

"The people of the United States of America have spoken in a clear and strong voice and your success reflects their trust in your vision for the future.

"The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America share a long and enduring relationship, founded on deep ties across many sectors, including trade, security, culture and people-to-people exchanges," Rowley said in his letter.

"We look forward to further strengthening our co-operation in the years ahead," he said, adding that he is confident under Trump's stewardship, the US' relationship with TT and Caricom will continue to prosper.

"I look forward to engaging with you in the coming years to deepen the dialogue between the Republic of TT and the USA, in furtherance of our common goals and ideals."

In an earlier release, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the US remains a critical partner for TT.

"We congratulate President (elect) Trump on his victory and look forward to excellent and productive relations with him and his team in 2025 and beyond," Browne said.

He added that his ministry "is prepared and fully capable of doing everything that is required for the advancement of our relationship with the new US administration, always with the best interests of TT and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) at heart."

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who herself is aspiring to follow Trump's lead in the next general election scheduled for next year, has also congratulated Trump on his victory.

In a statement, she said, "It is widely held that leaders who return to service carry not only the experience of their past term but also a renewed commitment to their country’s future with fresh energy and clear purpose."

She added that Trump's victory was the result of a "coalition of interests that came together, united by his vision to restore conservative American values and ideals which have been under attack by promoters of extreme far left ideology."

Persad-Bissessar said Trump's victory spoke to his inspiring resilience and commitment to the American people.

"He has survived assassination attempts, political persecution through the weaponisation of the justice and financial systems and years of personal attacks, but he never wavered in his love for the USA."

GRIFFITH: LESSONS

IN TRUMP'S WIN

National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith also congratulated Trump saying there were lessons TT politicians can learn from Trump's victory. He too sent a letter to the president-elect.

"Your election emphasises the power of the democratic electoral process, where citizens are empowered to participate and make decisions with a shared sense of responsibility for shaping their own future."

Griffith, a former police commissioner and national security minister, told Trump he looks forward to meeting with "your appointed ambassador to TT, to engage in the furtherance of shared security discussions."

Incumbent US ambassador Candace Bond was appointed by the Biden administration.

In a subsequent WhatsApp comment, Griffith said, "A democratic process did take place there (US). We hope that next year with our general election, we hope there will be a similar democratic process without any question as it pertains to the result."

He added Trump's victory provides lessons for politicians and the population.

"What I think that election shows is many people foolishly continued to believe that the (political) horse is all that matters) and the quality of the jockey is of no significance." Griffith said this is no longer the case in today's politics.

"We can refer that to TT where people perceive that once the PNM or the UNC is there, it is a two-horse race and people don't care about the quality of the jockey on the horse or that there may be another horse with another jockey on it that could be of significance."

Griffith said the issue is not about people blindly supporting any political party but looking critically at the quality of the jockeys on the respective political horses before casting their ballot.

He added that people should not discount third parties.

DOOKERAN: A

REMARKABLE FEAT

Former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran said, "Trump’s win, is a reflection of remarkable personal feat. As a person, he has shown extra ordinary powers of resilience, tenacity and acute political skills."

He added, "As president, the premises of the old political paradigm will be shattered, and his policies will be uncertain, as his instincts are to reshape the old order with his America First quest, and his transactional approach to foreign relations."

The world, he continued, now finds itself in the throes of a multi-aligned foreign policy once Trump assumes office in January.

"No binary choice or hegemony, in a place not of compassion, but only ‘ interests’." Dookeran added, "As such, TT's negotiating platform , in economic matters will be under political stress, so too will the Caribbean."

He said there will be a need to be "sensitive to the geopolitical pathways that will surface over time."

Both former government ministers Mariano Browne and Vasant Bharath also weighed-in on Trump's victory

Browne said, "Let's wait and see. Mr Trump does not take office until January and it will take a few months to embed his policy objectives." During the election, he continued, Trump ran an ambitious and radical campaign.

Browne recalled Trump's agenda included "across-the-board tariffs, mass deportations, oil drilling, regulatory rollbacks, tax cuts, foreign policy changes and more." He said Trump has also signalled that he is willing violate democratic traditions to accomplish his goals.

"We do not know how closely Trump will stick to the policies that he presented on the campaign trail."

Browne said the consensus among several commentators has been that the move to increase tariffs on a range of areas will have the effect of inflating US prices.

On Trump's threat of mass deportation of illegal immigrants, Browne said, "Increasing deportation will have the same effect. The likely result is inflation and slower US growth. This will reduce international trade and will lower world economic growth."

Bharath, contacted for comment, said, "The outcome of any US election therefore can have serious consequences for TT, as well as the wider Caribbean."

A Trump victory, he continued, only serves to heighten anxiety as his (Trump) stated policies both during his previous presidential term and in the recent campaign trail suggests, "an isolationist and America First policy position."

Bharath said the approach of the Biden administration was to foster diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges, which benefited TT.

"A change in leadership could now well shift the tone of US policy towards the Caribbean, as President Trump has historically prioritised domestic over international alliances."

He identified TT's Dragon gas deal with Venezuela and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative as two initiatives which could be influenced by Trump's policies.

Bharath said the latter "provides essential funding and collaboration to help combat drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and violent crime, which are not specific to TT but are regional security concerns as well."

AMCHAM: TT/US

TIES STRONG

In a statement, the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) said over the last 32 years, "it has worked with White House administrations from both of the major parties in the US and indeed in TT." Amcham said it remains committed to increasing economic ties between both countries.

"We are here to support our membership and to support with the development of trade between our two nations." Amcham said as the incoming Trump administration rolls out its Americas team and agenda, it will engage to support this goal.

"At this point, it is too early to say what, if any, policy changes are likely to affect trade or even political relations between our countries. We stand by ready and willing to stay true to our mission."

Confederations of Regional Business Chambers coordinator Jai Leladharsingh said, "Trump's sweeping win has changed America. It has ushered in a new political era, and the world must grasp what that means."

Trump, he continued, has to find new pathways to re-engage the world, use tough measures against rogue regimes and ensure the free movement of trade and travel around the world.

Leladharsingh hoped that Trump will play a role in ending the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said, "I hope he remembers us in TT, because it was he who staged the Miss Universe pageant here (in 1998) with great success and it was here the first African woman was crowned Miss Universe, that of course being Miss Botswana, Mpule Kwelagobe."

He added, "Certain promises were made (then) for our development through investment, and I hope he holds that promise to us, as foreign exchange is much needed."