Over 400 students learn financial literacy from Island Finance

Students at St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando engage with documentation during a presentation by Island Finance during the school's career expo on October 18 and 19. -

Over 400 students took part in a financial literacy education programme carried out by Island Finance at St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, during the school’s career expo on October 18 and 19.

A release said the financial literacy sessions focused on empowering students to make informed decisions and develop healthy financial habits for their future.

Island Finance said its presentation introduced the 50/30/20 savings method and shared essential budgeting skills.

It said the 50/30/20 savings method is designed to help people manage their income more effectively, budgeting 50 per cent towards needs, 30 per cent towards wants and 20 per cent towards savings, while bringing awareness to spending habits.

The release said additional topics included the importance of pursuing purpose-driven careers, having a precise vision, and setting SMART goals. SMART goals are essential to achieve personal and professional growth and SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.

Island Finance said students left the session feeling inspired to shape their personal goals and apply this knowledge to achieve better financial outcomes. The company said it was grateful for the opportunity to educate young minds on building long-term stability and remained committed to continue participating in these initiatives that promote proper financial planning.

It said this initiative is part of the Island Finance Cares Programme, which is committed to building stronger communities by supporting local causes, promoting financial literacy, and providing resources. Through these efforts, Island Finance aims to foster resilience, unity, and sustainable growth in the communities we serve.

For more information about this and other initiatives visit its website: www.islandfinancetrinidad.com.