Man found near Granville Recreation Ground died of natural causes

- File photo

AN autopsy has determined a man found dead near the Grandville Recreation Ground by regional corporation workers on October 29, died of natural causes.

Police said the man's widow identified him as Anthony Narine, 65. The autopsy was conducted at the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary and determined the cause of death to be hypertensive cardiomegaly (high blood pressure causing an enlarged heart).

Narine was discovered outside his Sankerali Trace, Granville home by workers of the Siparia Borough Corporation who were cutting grass nearby. He was found unresponsive on the ground near a chair.