KLM boosts flights to Trinidad and Tobago for 2024-2025 winter season

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, left, presents Emile Arnst, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ tourism and destination development representative for global sales – commercial partnerships and business development with a token of appreciation at the World Travel Market 2024 in London, UK recently. KLM has once again increased the frequency of its flights from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Port of Spain, Trinidad for the 2024-2025 winter season (October 2024 to March 2025). - Photo courtesy Minister of Tourism

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has increased the frequency of its flights from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Port of Spain for the 2024-2025 winter season (October-March).

A media release on November 5 said the increase includes five flights a week, with the possibility of six flights per week during the peak Carnival period to meet the growing demand for travel to Trinidad and Tobago.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell met with Emile Arnst, KLM representative for global sales, at the World Travel Market in London in November to discuss continued collaborations and mutually beneficial strategies for both the airline and Trinidad and Tobago, said the media release.

Discussions focused on marketing performance of the route and the possibility of increased weekly fights during the Carnival period. The release said the longstanding relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and KLM is evidence of the government’s commitment towards the promotion of the destination’s tourism sector and its appeal to international stakeholders.

In October, KLM increased the frequency of its flights from Amsterdam to Port of Spain through St Maarten for the 2024-2025 winter season.

The increase includes one additional flight per week compared to the same period last year.

The release said since October 27, KLM has been offering additional travel options to meet the increasing needs of its travellers. In October 2021, after an absence of approximately three decades, KLM resumed flying Port of Spain via St Maarten with three flights a week when the borders reopened after being closed during the covid19 pandemic.

Mitchell said, “We are thrilled by KLM’s decision to increase flight services to Trinidad and Tobago. This expansion is a clear indication of the growing interest in our destination, especially from the Benelux region. It highlights the strengthening of our global connectivity, particularly with the European market and the increasing international demand to experience the unique culture, stunning landscapes and vibrant tourism experiences that Trinidad and Tobago offers. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with KLM, making it easier for travellers from around the world to visit our beautiful islands."

The release said the government continues to collaborate with key stakeholders such as KLM to promote the expansion of the destination’s tourism sector and ensure visitors have access to a range of dependable and enjoyable travel options.