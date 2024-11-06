What to teach the children

Lennox Francis -

THE EDITOR: We are all astonished at the level of criminality the society has gravitated towards. Criminals are not aliens, but another product of the culture. All the faculties found in law-abiding citizens can be found in criminals. The law-enforcers, the criminals and those to be protected have one thing in common: they were brought up by the same educational system.

Any system created by man will have inherent biases, attracting some and repelling others. The choices made will depend on the instinct to survive the dominant forces in the society. This man-made dyke has to be revisited from time to time to ensure that there is equal opportunity for and treatment of all to be members of the society.

The system must for the greatest number, so teach:

* A concept of self that will prompt individuals to hold themselves in high esteem and be driven to optimism, and be aligned to the positive side in life

* The power of interest – this is the eternal flame in the individual that fans perseverance.

* Preventative medicine, so that the human body is appreciated and cherished by the practice of good nutrition and exercise, and the management of related illnesses.

* Virtues so that moral uprightness has no substitute and people remain human.

* The management of emotions so that people do not believe or become their passion and always remain in charge.

* Confidence – it is the weapon they must use to conquer the world without destroying the environment and hurting people.

* Motivation, the fuel needed to overcome hurdles in the pursuit of their purpose in life.

* Relaxation, the natural way to rest and rejuvenate from the labours of this life.

* The art of stress management to develop coping skills so that apparent hindrances do not become insurmountable.

* Relationships, with their bodies, people and the environment without lowering self-esteem, becoming violent in disagreements, and disturbing the equilibrium in the environment.

* Communal living, and help them experience the goodness and joy in sharing and caring.

* Laws and norms together with the importance of obedience in the achievement of an orderly society.

* National pride, to put country first and blossom into patriotic citizens.

* Budgeting so that people will learn to be thrifty and be able to manage what they have.

* Self-employment – they will learn to be self-sufficient and contribute to the development of the society.

* Goal-setting, to add direction to their lives so that there is always achievement to their efforts.

* About the environment, to see it as an extension of themselves to be used, nurtured and protected.

* Safety and injury rehabilitation so that they do not take their existence for granted and life on the planet as guaranteed.

* Problem-solving skills without which they cannot wriggle their way through the ups and downs of life.

* Their true essence, invisible, indestructible and eternal, should not be compromised for the temporal.

Armed with these tools, reading, writing and counting will not assume the importance they have now.

LENNOX FRANCIS

via e-mail