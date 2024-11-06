'Slower season' expected as first cruise ship arrives in Tobago

The Ex Ploris One cruise ship at the Port of Scarborough on November 5. - Visual Styles

The first cruise ship for the 2024/2025 cruise season arrived at the Port of Scarborough around 11.30 am on November 5, with passengers heading directly for a tour before the ship was scheduled to leave the port at 6.30 pm.

A Tobago House of Assembly Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Division press release on November 4 said the Ex Ploris One brought 144 passengers to the island. During this season, 40 calls were scheduled from 19 ships. An estimated 40,000 passengers were expected to visit Tobago by the end of cruise ship season on April 19, 2025.

It said, “The division has been deliberate in improving the experience of destination Tobago by holding consultations with stakeholders to ensure readiness for the season. Additionally, we have partnered with the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Institute to execute refresher courses for frontline staff and launched the first ten Selfie Spots across Tobago, to enhance the visitor experience at some of our popular attractions on the island.”

“Secretary Burris shared that she is looking forward to a wonderful and safe cruise season, with visitors enjoying all that destination Tobago has to offer while we work to add new attractions and experiences to our portfolio.”

Assistant secretary for Tourism Niall George was at the port to do a maiden-call exchange, the exchanging of plaques, with the captain of the ship around 3 pm.

Speaking to Newsday, he said the Ex Ploris One would be the only vessel to visit Tobago in November. The next ship scheduled to call is the MS Hamburg on December 4.

He said the season was affected by “unforeseen circumstances,” namely the major port from which vessels leave to go to Tobago, Puerto Rico, was being renovated.

“So we’ll have a slower season than usual this year, but we are preparing for increased numbers after the renovation. We are just happy the cruise ships are still passing.

“We have a small population and any artificial population is welcomed to the island to help boost the economy.”

Norlton Roberts, assistant secretary of the Tobago Port Taxi and Maxi Drivers Federation of Associations, said the organisation usually got a schedule of calls for the season, which included the ships, the capacity, and arrival and departure times.

He said about 95 passengers disembarked around 2.20 pm, although the tour was scheduled to begin at 2 pm. But he said the drivers were accustomed to the wait, as they were expected to be at the port 30 minutes before any ship arrived and delays to the tours owing to passenger tardiness were usual.

The tour took the passengers to Adventure Farm and Nature Reserve, Plymouth and Fort King George in Scarborough.

He said the members were “fully prepared” for the season as all the cars and buses were already inspected, ready to take the ship passengers on tours or carry them where they wanted to go.

Asked what he thought about the month-long gap between ships, Roberts said, “Because of the issue in Puerto Rico repairing the home port, quite a few ships will not be passing through Tobago. We only have about 41 calls through the season between Scarborough and Charlotteville. So we have to accept it for what it is.”

One souvenir vendor said he sold handmade paintings, magnets and postcards representing the people, culture and places in Tobago that tourists may visit. He said, as an artist, he constantly painted and sold his work at different events, so he was always prepared for both foreign and local tourists.

“We always have foreigners on the island so when a ship is coming you just have to produce more for the amount (sic) of people coming.”