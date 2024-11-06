Mayaro man, 39, dies after being shot by cops

- File photo

A man wanted in connection with a recent report of malicious damage to property in Mayaro was fatally shot by Eastern Division police early on November 6 after he allegedly attacked them with a cutlass.

Gabriel Hinkson, 39, of Guayaguayare Road, died at the Mayaro district health facility before dawn.

A police report said around 3 am, officers from the Mayaro CID went to a garden camp where he stayed, about 150 feet along an agricultural access road off Food Crop Road, Double Bridge.

There, the officers called out to him and identified themselves as police. They told him about the investigation into the report of malicious damage.

The report added that Hinkson came out of a galvanised door, holding a cutlass and tried to chop a policeman.

The policeman tried to avoid the blow and used his gun as a shield, but his left hand was injured.

The police called out to Hinkson to drop the cutlass, and when he refused, they shot him.

He was taken to the health facility, where he died.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.