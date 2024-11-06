Hillview keep SSFL premier hopes alive despite 2-2 draw against Scarborough

A 94th-minute strike from Keymarley Pierre salvaged a precious point for Hillview College as they eked out a 2-2 result against Scarborough when action continued in the Big 5 Championship division at Shaw Park grounds in Tobago.

After a goalless first half, Hillview got off the mark three minutes into the second period as Tafari Kerr found the back of the net.

Not long after, in the 52nd minute, the hosts drew level courtesy of a Tyrese Neptune strike. Three minutes later, Scarborough gained temporary control of the match when Jayden Pope put them 2-1 up.

Hillview fought hard to find the equaliser and were rewarded for their efforts late on, as Pierre scored in the 94th to tie things up at the end and snatch a precious one point.

The result for Hillview saw them remain in third place on the Big 5 standings.

In the other match at Presentation College Chaguanas Grounds, Carapichaima East and Pleasantville played to a 0-0 result, each gaining one point. This result saw Caps (five pts) maintain their spot in second, with one game for the central team still to play.

After each of the five championship teams play each other, the top three will be promoted to the premiership division for the 2025 season.