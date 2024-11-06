Harris trails Trump in US presidential election

Kamala Harris. - AP PHOTO

At midnight local time on November 5, former US president Donald Trump continues his lead in the race against US vice president Kamala Harris. However, Harris is creeping up slowly and just gained 54 electoral votes, with California declared in her favour.

According to the UK Guardian, Trump has secured 214 electoral votes to Harris’s 179 votes. This was an increase of 15 and 70 votes, respectively, to the count 30 minutes before. In the US system, 270 electoral votes are needed to win.

Most of the western states still have to be declared, and these are often pivotal states in the US election.

There are seven battleground states which are key to either the Democrats or the Republicans winning the election.

They are Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.

MSNBC said Mississippi, Ohio, Montana, North Dakota, Utah, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Idaho and South Carolina have all voted for Trump while California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland and Delaware have gone to Harris.