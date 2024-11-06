Cop shot dead in Guapo

A policeman was killed on duty in an early-morning shooting on November 6 that also left a colleague wounded and a suspect dead.

Constable Krishna Banahar, who was based at Siparia CID, was pronounced dead at Point Fortin Hospital at 5.20 am.

The bandit is yet to be identified.

Initial reports said he was Banahar and a colleague, Cpl Mohammed, were on exercise duty at St Rose Street in Guapo, on the outskirts of Point Fortin, where gunmen shot at them, hitting both officers.

The officers fired back, hitting one of the suspected shooters.

The police and the man were taken to the hospital, where Banahar died.

Other police from the South Western Division were notified and a search is under way for the other suspect.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.