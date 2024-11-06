Barrackpore West Secondary wins inter-secondary school debate

Barrackpore West Secondary School (BWSS) students with Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal at Achievors Banquet Hall in San Fernando on November 5. BWSS won the Dr Roodal Moonilal Inter-Secondary Schools Debate Competition. - Photo courtesy Dr Moonilal

STUDENTS of the Barrackpore West Secondary School (BWSS) have won the Dr Roodal Moonilal inter-secondary schools’ debate competition for the second consecutive year.

The winners were announced at the finals, which took place at Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village, San Fernando, on November 5.

Presentation College, San Fernando, placed second, while Naparima College secured third place.

The final round saw the first and second-place winners debating the issue of school violence. BWSS argued against government intervention, while Presentation College supporting it.

BWSS contended that although the government can implement policies and programmes such as cultural transformation through education, it cannot protect students from the realities of life, including music influence, social factors, social media influence, peer pressure etc.

“Ultimately, parents guide the behaviour of their children, and the government’s role is mainly to provide support given to schools, enforce policies and cannot dictate the values of each child,” a debater from BWSS said.

There was some friendly picong between the teams.

The debater from BWSS said, “Presentation College said that they did not know this was a talent show. It is not, but if it was, you would be comedians. Let me remind you, debating is a talent.”

Presentation College fired back, saying: “Just because you can shout it means that your point was valid.”

To the audience, the student added, “I will lower my tone for you because I actually care. I am sure your ears hurt from listening to all the opponents shout and scream about nothing.

Oropouche East MP Dr Rooodal Moonilal hosted the event. This year marks the second year of the competition.

Before the results were announced, Moonilal spoke about the importance of debating, public speaking and artistic expression.

Moonilal said, “It is important that our young people, the youths in the school system, are exposed to the art of debating, of communicating.”

The opposition MP cited ancient cultures worldwide when people relay messages to crowds.

Moonilal added that debate aims to build confidence and self-esteem.

To the students, Moonilal said: “Debates allow you to build self-esteem, to build self-esteem, to feel reassured in yourself. It is a life skill to have confidence in yourself.”

He also noted that many professionals in various fields, including lawyers, are rooted in secondary school debates.