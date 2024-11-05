Tunapuna man tricked with bank transfer photo

A Tunapuna man selling a fridge was tricked by a man on Facebook, who sent him a fake screenshot of a bank transfer after collecting it.

The victim told police he placed an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace to sell the $19,000 fridge.

On October 27, a man agreed to buy the fridge and agreed to meet at Garden Park, Aranguez South.

The victim went there and at around 12.45 pm, a white H-100 van arrived and two men got out.

They approached the victim and said they were sent by the buyer to pick up the appliance.

Five minutes later, the victim received a photo from the buyer with confirmation that the $19,000 had been transferred to his account.

The victim gave the fridge to the men who loaded it onto the van and left.

The victim repeatedly checked his bank account everyday but up till November 4, the money still had not appeared on his account.

The victim went to the Barataria Police Station where he made a report of larceny by trick.

Police are investigating the matter.