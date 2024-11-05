Trump leading US presidential election race

Donald Trump AP Photo -

As of 11:30 pm on November 5, former US president Donald Trump leads in the race against vice president Kamala Harris.

At that time, according to the UK Guardian, Trump had secured 198 electoral votes to Harris’s 109 votes. However, CNN reported Trump had 195 electoral votes to Harris's 91.

In the US system, 270 electoral votes are needed to win.

MSNBC said Mississippi, Ohio, Montana, North Dakota, Utah, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina have all voted for Trump, while Colorado, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland and Delaware have gone to Harris.

The state of Nevada was experiencing issues with voter ballots because the signatures of young people on their ballots do not match those on their IDs. Officials were trying to call the voters in order to rectify the issue, CNN said.

>