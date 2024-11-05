Trini-Americans share voting experiences in US

Trini-born Americans who cast their ballots in the US on November 5 shared a mix of thoughts on the voting process and their expectations for the upcoming election as vice president Kamala Harris faces off against former president Donald Trump.

Voters described the experience as straightforward and convenient. However, their reflections also revealed deep concerns about national policies and the future direction of the country.

Regina, a Trini-American who has lived in the US for the past 23 years, said voting was a quick and simple process.

Regina said none of her friends or coworkers reported any problems at the polls.

"It took me no longer than ten minutes to vote."

However, her choice of candidate was influenced by her concerns over immigration policy, especially the need to close the border, saying as a child welfare professional in Miami-Dade County, she has witnessed the struggles of immigrant children.

"They are let into the country without any plan for their future. They don't go to school and they live in squalor."

In North Carolina, another Trini-born voter who preferred to remain anonymous described her voting experience as smooth and without any delays. Leading up to election day, she said she received daily texts and phone calls reminding her to vote and providing information on polling locations.

"There was no line and everything went fine."

She cast her vote for Harris, whom she believes has better policies for women, education and immigration.

"Trump's rhetoric is divisive," she said, referring to his Make America Great Again slogan.

"I still don't understand what era he thinks America was great."

She said, as an immigrant, she found the former president's stance on immigration harsh and alarming.

Krista Wilson, a first-time voter from Connecticut, also had a positive experience at the polls, calling the process really easy. She explained she registered to vote at her town hall and cast her ballot in less than 30 minutes.

For Krista, her decision on who to vote for was driven by policy issues that directly impacted her and her son.

"I listened closely to both candidates and chose the one whose views aligned with my own. Some believe the government should do more for people, while others think it should empower people to help themselves. I asked myself: how will these policies affect me and my son?"

Krista emphasised the importance of voting, saying, "I never voted before because I always thought my vote didn’t count, but it really does make a difference."

In New York, a Trini-American man who also wished to remain anonymous reported no issues when voting but noted seeing long lines in Ditmas Park on his way home from work.

Having lived in the US for over 30 years, he was critical of Trump's campaign.

"I think Trump's campaign is dangerous and divisive and I hope everyone exercises their right to vote because it’s an important right we must all use."