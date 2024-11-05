Traumatologist: Mathura siblings need trauma counselling

Hanif Benjamin -

CLINICAL therapist and traumatologist Hanif Benjamin says the entire situation involving Hannah Mathura's death has been bizarre and her mother's death will have an even more complicated effect on the Mathura siblings.

Alana Mathura, 63, who was jointly charged with her husband for the murder of her daughter Hannah, died on November 1.

Newsday understands she was hospitalised in late October after she began acting "erratically" in prison and her autopsy is scheduled for some time this week.

Benjamin spoke to Newsday on November 4 by phone and said while he could not speak specifically about Hannah's siblings – one of whom is still a minor – in general, those involved in the situation would be experiencing a range of emotions.

"They will be going though a lot of emotions that they just do not understand. A lot of pain, hurt and even anger. They may also feel a lot of displaced anger.

>

"That child definitely will want to receive some type of help in relation to navigating the difficulty and circumstances in which the death occurred."

Benjamin said Mathura's death was not "natural" – from old age or illness – which makes it more difficult for her children to process.

"In the scenario, the mother was incarcerated and we don't know what was really going on there. That makes it very difficult, especially not spending the last moments with a loved one."

Benjamin said Mathura's youngest child would need a different level of support to process what had happened.

"Trauma intervention and trauma-informed therapy will help the person process, in a real way, death, dying and grief in the complexity that it is."

Newsday asked Benjamin how the media could better report on traumatic events.

He said media needed to undergo more training in order to be more empathetic when reporting.

Benjamin said the media was "horrible" at empathetic reporting.

"The media retraumatises people in the way questions are asked, in which images are shown. These are the ways people relive trauma.

>

"I think it would be best for the Media Association of TT (MATT) to probably call me or someone like me to have training to help the media to understand how to not retraumatise people."

Benjamin said journalists themselves are also affected when constantly reporting on traumatising events.

He suggested journalists should be more empathetic when reporting.

"Look at things from a humanistic perspective. Respect the rights of people.

"While I understand as the media you have to get a story to bring news, be accurate and empathetic in your reporting."

Benjamin also advised the media to refrain from sensationalisation and judgment as well as to be more respectful when choosing pictures to publish, as there is still some level of control as compared to social media.

"Social media is already unmanaged and people are very brutal on there. Traditional media does not have to add to it. Let's be gentle and kind to people who are already going through difficult situations."