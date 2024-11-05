Six teams cruise into Intercol quarter-finals

THE final six Coca-Cola Intercol zonal quarter-finalists delivered statement performances in their final preliminary round matches on November 4.

Confirming their spots were Siparia West (south), Valencia Secondary, Holy Cross College (east), East Mucurapo, Trinity College and Mucurapo West (north).

At Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Siparia West hammered Moruga 7-0. A goal each from Zion Moses and Elijah Jones in the first half lifted Siparia to a 2-0 lead at the half.

When play resumed, Elijah Jones and Isaac McGilvery also found the back of the net to make it 4-0 before a Moruga player put one in his own net to send Siparia further ahead.

A free kick from John Charles late in the second half secured their sixth item while Isaac Mascal made it 7-0 just before the end of regulation time.

>

In east zone action at San Juan North’s school ground, Holy Cross delivered a 5-0 beating of St George’s with Messiah Thomas opening the scoring. Holy Cross goalkeeper Donnell Thomas also got on the scoresheet as he rifled a long kick from inside his area beyond the St George’s goalie.

Micah Eyeagelrosiyhia, Jordan Fernandes and Jerrell Davis all netted second half items to affirm victory.

Still in the east, Valencia defeated El Dorado West 5-1 at St Augustine Grounds. Scoring for the victors were Antonio Desuze with a brace, while Khaleel Campbell, Jequan Browne and Diallo Paul also put one each past the El Do West custodian.

In north zone matches, East Mucurapo, who were relegated from the premiership this season, put five goals past Blanchisseuse at Trinity Grounds in Moka, Maraval.

Keysan Haynes, Jalane Browne and Kedon Matthews netted first half goals while Browne added another in the second period, with Malachi Henry also finding the back of the net.

At QRC Grounds in St Clair, Trinity College were 3-0 winners over Tranquillity Secondary. Malachi Roach put them ahead in the first half while Antonio Cole and Anton Joseph also scored lone items in the second half.

The final north match saw Mucurapo West trounce Diego Martin Central 5-0 at Fatima College Grounds. A brace each from Malachi Nazim and Josiah Oliver partnered with one goal from Antien Harper confirmed their spot in the quarters.

Zonal quarter-finals kick off on November 7 and 8 in all five zones including Tobago and central.

Additionally, in a rescheduled Secondary Schools Football League premiership fixture, St Anthony's College (30 pts) maintained their fourth place on the standings after defeating 11th ranked Signal Hill (15 pts) 3-0.

>