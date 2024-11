Rowleys return from Barbados

The Prime Minister and his wife, Sharon Rowley. -

THE PM has returned to Trinidad and Tobago from his trip to Barbados.

Dr Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley took a private trip to Barbados on November 1 and returned on November 4.

His return was announced in a Facebook post at 11.24 pm on November 4.

Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young acted as PM in Rowley’s absence.