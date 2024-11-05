Rafael expected to strengthen, hurricane warning for Cuba, Cayman

A man walks past the the US Embassy during rains brought on by tropical storm Rafael in Kingston, Jamaica on November 5. - AP PHOTO

TROPICAL Storm Rafael was about 65 miles (105 km) southwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 200 miles (320 km) east-southeast of Grand Cayman, the National Hurricane Center reported in a public advisory at 11 am update on November 5.

The Florida-based agency said Rafael was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h).

The storm is forecasted to intensify, likely becoming a hurricane as it nears the Cayman Islands later on November 5 and approaches western Cuba by November 6.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for the Cayman Islands, western Cuban provinces and the Isle of Youth.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for Jamaica, certain central Cuban provinces, and parts of the Florida Keys.

Three to six inches of rainfall is projected, with up to ten inches in some areas, which could lead to flash floods and mudslides across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba.

Lower Florida Keys may receive one to three inches.

Six to nine feet above normal tide levels are expected in southern Cuba, and one to three feet in the Cayman Islands and the Dry Tortugas (Florida).

Tornadoes are possible in the Florida Keys and parts of southwestern Florida on November 6.