Mayor, Chamber call for action on Chaguanas traffic woes

Heavy traffic along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Chase Village, Chaguanas. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

The head of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce and the borough's mayor are calling for immediate action to address traffic caused by infrastructural inadequacies in the area.

The plea came after a meeting last week with traffic management expert Dr Rae Furlonge and other stakeholders at the corporation.

Mayor Faaiq Mohammed told Newsday the Chaguanas Borough Corporation hosted a critical conversation about the "traffic crisis" in the area on October 30 with stakeholders who included chamber president Baldath Maharaj and members of the executive, ASP Samaroo of the municipal police, ASP Dipchand of the Central Division police, and Furlonge.

He said the main conclusion of the meeting was that Chaguanas is suffering from "a severe lack of infrastructure investment, with no short-term solutions or sufficient government intervention on the horizon."

While work is ongoing to widen the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway running through the borough, he said this would only marginally ease traffic travelling between North and South Trinidad.

>

"It fails to tackle the fundamental problem – our borough’s severe lack of infrastructure enabling smooth movement across these critical east-west corridors. Chaguanas suffers from chronic congestion because drivers lack viable routes to quickly move from east to west and vice versa.

"Dr Furlonge’s analysis highlighted that while medium-term projects such as new roundabouts and roadways may offer some relief, the only sustainable solution is constructing long-promised interchanges, particularly at Soogrim Trace and Brentwood."

But he said despite having been discussed for years an promoted on government platforms, these projects remained unfulfilled promises."

Adding to the urgency, he said, Chaguanas is on the verge of further expansion along Factory Road and Connector Road – growth that will compound the already dire congestion if left unaddressed.

"The government’s negligence to prepare for this impending wave of development will only lead to even greater traffic nightmares, economic losses, and frustration for residents and business owners alike. Local businesses are suffering as workers and customers lose countless hours trapped in gridlock, productivity declines, and mental fatigue takes its toll."

Maharaj said the approvals for development in Factory Road, including large warehousing, would see approximately 50 trucks in and out daily, along with additional housing built, which would place further demand on the already inadequate road network.

Although he did not give the source, he said statistics showed the borough's population grew 50 per cent from 80,000 in 2012, but new road networks were not constructed to satisfy the increased demand.

Mohammed said it was unacceptable that a borough of this size and economic significance was left to fend for itself while infrastructure projects were prioritised elsewhere. He believes the lack of proactive, long-term planning and the government’s failure to fulfil promises made to Chaguanas are crippling the borough’s potential.

>

"Chaguanas is being shortchanged, and unless this government takes immediate action to prioritise our community’s needs, the borough risks stagnation and decline.

"Chaguanas deserves better than to be left in the gridlock of government inaction. The people, businesses, and future of our borough demand infrastructure investment now, not more empty words."

Maharaj agreed, saying: "We urge government stakeholders to join us in finding and funding solutions that keep pace with the demands of our community.”

In a bid to expedite these solutions, he said the Chaguanas Chamber would request an urgent meeting with relevant government officials to push for timely action.

This is at least the second meeting hosted by the borough corporation within two weeks to discuss its traffic issues. The first was held on October 23 amidst public concern over the potential for traffic gridlock as several major events occurred simultaneously. These were the annual Divali Nagar along Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, the Suarez Brothers Circus just across the highway in Endeavour, the ongoing highway works and month-end shopping.