Shot WPC conscious but facing long recovery

WPC Quianna Mahabir has regained consciousness after a shooting which took place on October 22. -

WPC Quianna Mahabir has regained consciousness, but still faces a long road to recovery.

The 30-year-old drummer was shot outside her Caroni home on October 22 during a botched robbery, hours after returning to Trinidad and Tobago from performing abroad with the TT Police Service band.

A police source told Newsday the bandits, having committed other robberies that night, targeted Mahabir for her car as they wanted to switch vehicles to escape possible detection by the police.

They followed her home and tried to rob her, but panicked and shot her.

Newsday was told Mahabir is out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but is still being cared for on the ICU ward.

She was shot in the right breast, right hand and twice in the head. One of the bullets exited through her mouth.

“She is able to speak and eat on her own, but has lost some use of her left eye,” said a source close to Mahabir. “She is also recognising people but she still has memory loss, though, as to what transpired.”

Police have identified suspects in Mahabir’s shooting and are still searching for them.