Motorcyclist killed, another hurt in San Fernando crash

Marvin Pitt. -

A 50-year-old motorcyclist died and another was injured in an accident late on November 3 on the San Fernando Bypass near the Licensing Office.

The police said Marvin Pitt, of Pinenut Avenue in Union Hall, San Fernando, was declared dead at 11.30 pm at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Another motorcyclist, identified as Carl Bahadoor, 60, also from Union Hall, was said to be in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

The crash happened around 10.35 pm on November 3, while the two men were among six motorcyclists riding in convoy on the southbound lane of the San Fernando Bypass.

On reaching the Licensing Office, an unknown vehicle in the left lane stopped suddenly, making the motorcyclists lose control and fall on the road. They suffered multiple injuries.

Pitt and Bahadoor were taken to the hospital, where Pitt was pronounced dead.

WPC Torres, PCs Roberts and Dyer of the Marabella and Mon Repos police stations were among the first responders. Sgt Harripersad and Cpl Dickie also gathered evidence.

Cpl Dickie of the Mon Repos Police Station is leading the investigation.