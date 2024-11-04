Anti-Extortion Unit charges Chaguanas man with 22 offences

POLICE from the newly formed Anti-Extortion Unit have charged a man from Chaguanas with 22 offences, including nine counts of demanding money, a total of $153,000, by menace.

A police statement on November 4 said Varindranath Maraj, 37, was expected to face a master in the High Court.

Maraj was also charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of common assault, having a gun and ammunition, having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives, and seven counts of robbery amounting to $73,000.

A male victim reported to police that a man demanded several sums of money from him at different times between January and October.

It is alleged that on one occasion, the accused kidnapped him at gunpoint.

A report was made to the police and ACP Richard Smith co-ordinated an investigation, led by Sgt Bacchus and Cpl Phillip, both of the Anti-Extortion Unit.

On October 29, the police arrested Maraj and on November 3, Cpl Baksh laid the charges.