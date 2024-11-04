Ameen: Bring back police post to Curepe

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen is calling for the return of a police post to Curepe. - FILE PHOTO

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen is calling for the reinstatement of a police post and increased foot patrols in Curepe, specifically along the Southern Main Road (SMR), due to the high occurrence of robberies and crimes in the area.

Ameen's comment comes on the heels of an attempted robbery at Kin's Supermarket, located on the SMR in Curepe, on Saturday, where an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a suspect.

Police said around 1 pm on November 2 three men came into Kin's Supermarket – one had a gun.

They approached a cashier and announced a robbery. An off-duty police constable heard the men and took out his personal firearm and shot at them.

He fired three shots and one of the men fell to the ground. The other two men ran off.

Police identified the wounded suspect as a 19-year-old man from Barataria.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, where he was under police guard.

Newsday spoke to Ameen on November 3 by phone call.

She said businesses along the SMR and Eastern Main Road (EMR) have been targeted by criminals for some time now.

"It is now a part of doing business – to prepare yourself for robberies.

"Because these criminals have access to the EMR and Priority Bus Route. They commit their crimes and disappear before the police show up."

She said this had had massive consequences for businesses in Curepe.

"This has caused many businesses to close down and has increased the cost of doing business.

"These businesses now have to spend money on additional security and not just a extra security, but armed security. They have to instal cameras and safe spaces for cashiers. All of these things are an additional cost."

Ameen said while the St Joseph Police Station is nearby, a police post situated in Curepe junction a few years ago was very effective.

"I would like to see that police post returned. I would also like to have foot patrols along the SMR and EMR in Curepe.

"On this occasion, there was an off-duty police officer but that is not the case in all instances."

Newsday visited Kin's Supermarket on November 3 and tried to speak to the owners, however, they were not there and the supervisor was not present at the time of the incident on November 2.

Newsday then spoke to two nearby business owners, who both requested to remain anonymous.

The first business owner said he does not feel comfortable when incidents take place nearby.

"For the most part, we are safe but it is just scary when shootings, robberies and other occurrences happen."

Another business owner said he is not fearful because the customers of his establishment are mostly former police officers and soldiers.

He claimed Kin's Supermarket had been recently robbed two times.

"The business community have given recommendations to them, but the grocery has not taken it.

"Roughly three weeks ago they were robbed, then they were robbed the week after that. The bandits yesterday just picked a bad time to rob them, as it was Saturday and month-end and it was very busy."

He said three months ago, the business community in Curepe had a meeting with the St Joseph Police Station.

He said there were talks of installing closed-circuit television (CCTV), which the business community agreed to.

"Since that meeting, we have not had any word from the police on that matter."

He said the country was too laid back in its approach to crime fighting.

"Crime is uncontrollable and it will continue to fester. We are not taking control of it!

"We have to be more vigorous in our approach and stop with the seven-day memory that we have"

The businessman believes the installation of the cameras will help the police in solving crimes in the area.

"If bandits jump in a car in UWI and come to Curepe to do a robbery, the camera will pick it up and the police can now have a better idea of where to start."Ameen, however, disagreed.

"The concern I have with the cameras installed by the Ministry of National Security is nearly half of them are not working.

"There's no sense of security even though a camera is stationed there."

Ameen said she has met with numerous stakeholders, including residents in her constituency, to come up with solutions.

"Some of the residents are trying to network private cameras so the police can access footage as well as monitor and have alarms to alert the police when something is happening.

"The private citizens are taking action and stepping up as the government has failed. "

She said the residents have more trust in installing cameras themselves, as they can monitor and maintain them.

"I will continue to network will all stakeholders (police, residents and NGOs) to bridge that gap where government incompetence in national security and crime-fighting is concerned."

