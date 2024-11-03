Trinis in US divided on presidential candidates

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets the crowd during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 2. - AFP PHOTO

With the US election less than 48 hours away and over 60 million early ballots already cast, vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are engaged in a heated battle for the White House.

Trinidadian voters are sharing their insights on critical topics such as healthcare and immigration, contributing to the broader conversation about the election's outcome as they grapple with a range of social, economic and political issues.

Early analysis shows a surge of new female Democratic voters in Pennsylvania and new male Republican voters in Arizona, both key swing states.

Trini-born Headley-Ann John, who has lived in the US for 20 years, said she is still undecided but will head to the polls on November 5, as her CEO has given her the day off.

“This might well be one of the most important elections in history.”

John voiced concerns about foreign policy, saying the US has been funding wars for many years and interfering in other nations' affairs. Consequently, she says the US is facing a US$1.7 trillion federal deficit and lacks adequate social services.

John said she is trying to determine which candidate is pro-business, advocates for world peace and possesses the diplomatic skills to strengthen international relationships and reconsider existing sanctions.

Several crucial policies, which she says will guide her voting decision, include police brutality and the need for retraining to help officers de-escalate situations effectively.

Additionally, John is worried about social security benefits, saying state funds are depreciating rapidly and there is a raising concern for retirees' futures. Inflation is another pressing issue for her: she feels her salary cannot keep pace with rising costs of basic necessities as her mortgage has steadily increased since 2020.

While having three dependants, she feels her income is taxed too heavily and she barely sees a return. John also called for greater transparency and accountability in military spending.

“I’m not convinced any of the candidates align with my values.”

John expressed concerns about the election process and voter suppression, saying, “Social media is making it difficult to filter the truth from the lies, and many of us do not have the time to research because we are busy trying to survive.”

Reflecting on Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, she lamented that despite Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote, she still lost.

“When Trump lost in 2020, we saw the Capitol riots. It was a scary time while he was in power and just as frightening when he lost. I think a lot of people will also be voting out of fear.”

She feels not enough emphasis is placed on school safety and social services to support children and families, as well as stricter gun laws.

“Conversations about ammunition at work are common. You get used to it: the need to be vigilant remains in my mind.”

Another Trinidadian, identified only as Wendy L, who has lived in Tampa, Florida, for the past 45 years, believes there is a clear choice in the upcoming election.

“One candidate possesses none of the qualities I am looking for in a president.” The former Bishop Anstey High School student believes a future president should embody decency, respect for the law and a genuine desire to serve and protect the American people.

“The choice this year is between a would-be dictator who doesn’t care and a candidate who has spent her life dedicated to helping others.”

While acknowledging that politicians often make false promises during their campaigns, she emphasised the importance of understanding each candidate's positions on issues and plans for the country.

“Will we either have a democracy or an autocracy.”

She has taken advantage of early voting and reports no incidents of voter suppression. However, she said misinformation is rampant.

“I hope people are informed enough to decipher fact from fiction, which seems to be increasingly difficult.”

She is particularly concerned about the repercussions if Trump loses the election. While she considers abortion an important issue, she is more worried about Trump’s plans to dismantle major government institutions.

“These policies are indeed worrisome and deserve more discussion.”

She highlighted Trump’s Project 2025, saying, “If these plans ever come to fruition, then America as we know it will be a thing of the past.”

Project 2025 outlines a roadmap for the next conservative president to downsize the federal government and change its operations, including the tax system, immigration enforcement, social welfare programmes and energy policy.

It also advocates for the abolition of teaching "critical race theory" and "gender ideology" in public schools. It also calls for the removal of terms such as diversity, equity and inclusion, gender equity and reproductive health from all federal rules, agency regulations, contracts, grants and legislation.

A Trinidadian-American living in New York for the past 13 years, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed his intention to vote for Donald Trump.

He said he has been following the campaign and Trump's policies on border control resonate with him.

One of Trump’s main promises for a second term is to implement the largest domestic deportation initiative in US history. During his previous administration, deportations peaked at 350,000.

Trump has outlined specific measures, including using the National Guard to apprehend migrants and invoking the Alien Enemies Act, which would allow for the deportation of non-citizens from countries the US is at war with.

Additionally, Trump aims to terminate programmes introduced by the Biden administration that protect certain immigrants from deportation. In terms of policy restoration, Trump intends to revive the Remain in Mexico programme, which requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed and Title 42, which restricted immigration on public health grounds.

He also plans to expand a travel ban initially targeted at citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and introduce “ideological screening” for immigrants to exclude those he deems dangerous.

Trump also plans to eliminate birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented parents.

He described Harris as very dishonest, claiming her policies on immigration are constantly shifting and says while Trump says crude and controversial things, he genuinely cares about the American people.

“They need to put an end to this transgender ideology being pushed in schools and on children. Trump has made it clear he will end all nonsense in schools and protect children from LGBTQ indoctrination.”

Trump has not released a comprehensive LGBTQ+ policy for his 2024 campaign, but his statements suggest continued alignment with conservative values on LGBTQ+ issues.

During his presidency, Trump proclaimed himself the "most pro-gay president in American history." However, his administration was marked by significant rollbacks on LGBTQ+ protections.

One controversial policy was the ban on transgender individuals serving openly in the military. Additionally, Trump promised to ban gender-affirming care for minors and prohibited federal agencies from promoting the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.

“The media has run a hit job on him since he ran for office in 2016 and it hasn't let up. They have manipulated the legal system to go after him relentlessly, using obscure legal precedents never seen before in history. Yet they claim to be defending democracy.”

He claimed in New York City, a law was amended to bring a civil case against him and it was subsequently reinstated after Trump's case was filed.

“This is not democracy.”

The law known as Section 63(12) of New York's Executive Law, which has not changed since its introduction in 1956, allows the attorney general to investigate businesses involved in persistent fraudulent activities.

On September 26, a New York court ruled Trump committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets. This judgement could significantly impact his business operations in New York, including control over Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

The ruling stems from an investigation launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed a civil suit alleging that Trump inflated asset values by billions.

Despite Trump's legal team's attempts to dismiss the case on the grounds of statutes of limitation and claims of no financial harm to banks, a judge ruled against him, saying the submission of exaggerated financial statements constitutes fraud under New York's Executive Law.

The court found sufficient evidence to hold Trump and his companies liable for fraud without requiring a full trial.