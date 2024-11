TTCB serious on contracts?

TT Red Force’s Jason Mohammed - File photo

THE EDITOR: Is the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) serious about retainer contracts? Jason Mohammed and Shannon Gabriel?

Where is the leading bowler from Victoria Sports?

Also, how can two-day matches prepare a batter for a four-day match? Like bat for a whole day?

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail

