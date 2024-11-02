Time forchange:Vision for brighter country

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: As TT continues to face numerous challenges under the current administration, I believe it is time for a new vision to lead our nation forward. Kamla Persad-Bissessar and a UNC government stand ready to bring hope and meaningful change to the people of TT.

For nearly a decade, the leadership of Keith Rowley and the PNM has left many of us feeling as if we are stumbling in the dark. We have seen growing economic hardship, rising crime rates, and a troubling decline in critical services. Our youth are disillusioned and our communities are struggling to cope with challenges that seem insurmountable under the current government.

A UNC government, led by Persad-Bissessar, promises to remove this darkness and replace it with a brighter future. With a strong focus on economic revitalisation, improved social services, and investment in education and healthcare, the UNC is committed to building a TT that serves all its citizens, not just a privileged few.

It is time we put aside the division and polarisation that have held us back for too long. We need a government that is transparent, accountable, and committed to the welfare of the people. I believe that Persad-Bissessar and the UNC team have the experience, vision, and compassion needed to lead us out of these dark times and into a future that every citizen can look forward to.

Let us join together for a brighter tomorrow.

CURTIS A OBRADY

via e-mail