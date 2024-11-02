Strategies to prevent suicide

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT, suicide is preventable. Remember that.

Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have long-lasting effects on individuals, families, and communities.

Preventing suicide requires strategies at all levels of society. We can help by learning the warning signs, promoting prevention, resilience, and committing to social change.

Here are some strategies to prevent suicide:

* Strengthen economic supports.

* Create protective environments.

* Improve access and delivery of suicide care.

* Promote healthy connections.

* Teach coping and problem-solving skills.

* Identify and support people at risk.

* Lessen harms and prevent future risk.

Suicide is not an answer, it's destruction.

When you feel like giving up, remember why it is you held on for so long.

When you don't have the strength to take another step, ask those you love to pull you.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town